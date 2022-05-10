Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
