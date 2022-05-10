Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

