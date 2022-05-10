Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

ZTR stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

