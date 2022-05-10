W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

WPC opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

