W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Critical Survey

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

This table compares W. P. Carey and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 37.65% 6.88% 3.36% Modiv N/A N/A N/A

58.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.10 $409.99 million $2.76 27.76 Modiv $36.22 million 3.54 N/A N/A N/A

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W. P. Carey and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 0 1 5 0 2.83 Modiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

W. P. Carey presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Modiv has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. W. P. Carey pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Modiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.