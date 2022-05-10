Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,400,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

