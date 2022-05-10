Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

