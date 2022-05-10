Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.87 ($45.12).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.92 ($35.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($51.11).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.