Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.71.

W stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 184,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,547,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

