Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

NYSE:WMK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

