Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
