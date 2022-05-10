Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

