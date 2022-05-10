Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Western Union by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.