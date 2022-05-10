Westlake Chemical Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

