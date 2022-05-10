WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

WRK stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

