Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

