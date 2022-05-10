WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,486 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 248.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $286.11 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

