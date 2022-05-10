WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 560.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $909,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

