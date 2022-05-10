WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,365 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

