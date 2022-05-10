WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

