WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

THG stock opened at $146.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

