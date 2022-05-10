WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,939 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

