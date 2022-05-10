WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

