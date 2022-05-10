WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,951 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 175,896 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

