WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,549 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

