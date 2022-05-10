WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 41,232 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

