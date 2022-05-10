Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.96

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 2018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

