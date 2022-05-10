Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

