Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 82.00% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

