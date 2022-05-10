Zacks: Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EngageSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

ESMT opened at $19.46 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

