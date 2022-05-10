Zacks: Analysts Expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ESMT opened at $19.46 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.