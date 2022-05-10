Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.14. 9,441,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

