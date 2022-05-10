Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report $163.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.90 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $722.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $730.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.59 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $891.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.97. 250,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

