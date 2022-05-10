Zacks: Brokerages Expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). 22nd Century Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XXII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 10,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

