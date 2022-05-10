Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Nordson posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

NDSN stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

