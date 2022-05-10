Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Sell

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 162,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,146. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $117,196.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

