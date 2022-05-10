Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ Z opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,228. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

