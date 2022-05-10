Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.95.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

