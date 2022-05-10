Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.95.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.