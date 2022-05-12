$1.47 EPS Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 197,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 474,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

