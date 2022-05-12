15,062 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,901,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,817. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.38.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

