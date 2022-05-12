Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 1,230,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,653. The company has a market cap of $596.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

