Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 862,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,776. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

