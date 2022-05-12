BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BBQ has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BBQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

