Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,084. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

