Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 371,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.89 million, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Blucora by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

