Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.