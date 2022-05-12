Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.
About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
