CBC.network Market Cap Reaches $2.43 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $2.43 million and $65,277.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,480.30 or 0.99917983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00103012 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

