Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.