Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $987,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 1,015,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

