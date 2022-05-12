Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 33.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 107.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.16. The company had a trading volume of 616,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.69. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

