Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,248 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.81. 7,529,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.96 and its 200 day moving average is $450.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

