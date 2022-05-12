Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,225 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,533,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,237,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.