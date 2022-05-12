Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 43,147,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coupang by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

