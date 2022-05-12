Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 715,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,905. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

